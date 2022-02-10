Congressman’s son leaves jail after allegedly slapping Miami commissioner

Carlos Gimenez Jr. was released from jail Thursday morning, a day after he was accused of getting into an altercation with Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The son of U.S. Rep. and former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez bonded out of jail Thursday, a day after he was arrested for allegedly slapping a Miami commissioner upside the head at an upscale restaurant in Coral Gables.

“Carlos, did you slap the commissioner?” Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton asked Carlos J. Gimenez, Jr.

“I will not respond to comments made by a corrupt politician,” the attorney and lobbyist said.

“What’s the prior beef, any?” Branton asked.

“None of your business, guys,” Gimenez Jr. responded.

Coral Gables police said the incident between Gimenez Jr. and City of Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla occurred Wednesday afternoon at Morton’s Steakhouse, at 2333 Ponce de Leon.

According to the attorney’s arrest report, he approached the commissioner from behind as he was having lunch and said, “Hey p****, do you remember me?” and then struck the commission on the side of the head with an open hand.

Police said the commissioner’s sergeant at arms identified himself as a Miami police officer, told Gimenez Jr. to stop and calm down and then grabbed him by the coat as Gimenez Jr. tried to get away from him.

According the arrest report, the attorney told the officer, “You’re a City of Miami police officer. You don’t have jurisdiction here.” But Coral Gables police said the officer was permitted to affect the arrest “utilizing our mutual aid agreement.”

Authorities said Coral Gables police officers arrived at the restaurant and assisted the Miami police officer in apprehending Gimenez Jr.

The battery was captured on surveillance video, police said.

Diaz de la Portilla released a statement on social media Wednesday, calling Gimenez Jr. a “coward” and saying the incident was “more like a flick of his wrist.”

Statement on today:

“It was more like a flick of his wrist from behind me when I was having lunch as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away. This guy is not known as a very courageous guy. Actually he’s quite a coward and appeared to be under the influence.” — Alex Diaz de la Portilla (@alexDLPmiami) February 10, 2022

Gimenez Sr. also released a statement Wednesday, saying he was aware of his son’s arrest.

“This is a personal matter and (I) do not have any further comment,” he said.

While the commissioner claimed that it appeared Gimenez Jr. was “under the influence,” Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said he is unsure whether Gimenez Jr. was under the influence of alcohol or any substance when the incident occurred.

“People just need to calm down, take a breath and the facts will come out when they come out,” Gimenez Jr. said.