63º
wplg logo

Local News

Congressman’s son arrested over ‘altercation’ with Miami commissioner

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Coral Gables
Police officers arrested a congressman's son for simple batter on Wednesday in Coral Gables. (Google Streetview)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Officers arrested U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez’s son on Wednesday in Coral Gables after what officers described as an “altercation” at a restaurant.

Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla released a statement describing the incident at Morton’s Steakhouse, at 2333 Ponce de Leon.

“It was more like a flick of his wrist from behind me when I was having lunch as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away. This guy ... appeared to be under the influence.”

When Coral Gables police officers arrived about 2:10 p.m., the commissioner’s sergeant at arms was trying to detain Attorney Carlos J. Gimenez, Jr.

Chief Edward J. Hudak said he is accused of simple battery.

This is a developing story.

Related social media

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter