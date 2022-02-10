Congressman’s son arrested over ‘altercation’ with Miami commissioner

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Officers arrested U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez’s son on Wednesday in Coral Gables after what officers described as an “altercation” at a restaurant.

Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla released a statement describing the incident at Morton’s Steakhouse, at 2333 Ponce de Leon.

“It was more like a flick of his wrist from behind me when I was having lunch as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away. This guy ... appeared to be under the influence.”

When Coral Gables police officers arrived about 2:10 p.m., the commissioner’s sergeant at arms was trying to detain Attorney Carlos J. Gimenez, Jr.

Chief Edward J. Hudak said he is accused of simple battery.

This is a developing story.

CGPD is investigating an altercation that occurred in the area of Ponce de Leon Blvd / Miracle Mile. The incident involved a City of Miami Commissioner, his Sgt. at Arms (Miami police officer) and a resident. Joint investigation is on going. Press release to follow shortly. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) February 9, 2022

Statement on today:

“It was more like a flick of his wrist from behind me when I was having lunch as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away. This guy is not known as a very courageous guy. Actually he’s quite a coward and appeared to be under the influence.” — Alex Diaz de la Portilla (@alexDLPmiami) February 10, 2022

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.