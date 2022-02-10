Man, 40, accused of filming people inside their home in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught standing on the back patio of a home in Coral Springs and using his cellphone to record the homeowners inside, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the 900 block of Ramblewood Drive.

According to Coral Springs police, Kenneth Parkerson was wearing a sweatshirt, ski mask and dark clothing as he was captured on surveillance video spying on the homeowners, who have a reasonable expectation of privacy inside their home.

Police said Parkerson is well-known to officers from similar incidents that have previously occurred.

They said he is currently on felony probation for some of those incidents.

Any resident who observes suspicious activity near their home that matches the description of this incident is asked to contact Detective Brett Popock at bpopock@coralsprings.org or call 954-346-1397.