Caught on camera: Stranded swimmers’ rescue captured on video

Three men trapped in a rip current off Fort Lauderdale beach are rescued and the tense moments are caught on body camera video.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Body camera video captured every tense second of a rush to rescue stranded swimmers off Fort Lauderdale Beach.

It was around 6:30 on Monday, Feb. 7 when there was a call of a possible drowning. Fort Lauderdale Police, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue, all were mobilized to find three young men who were trapped in a rip current. The men were quickly pulled onboard.

“Once they were in the vessel, BSO pulled up and one of their officers immediately started CPR,” said Officer John Rose of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Lifeguards also swam up from the shore to assist and revive one of the men who was in cardiac arrest.

Together, the agencies collaborated to get the men back to land.

The teens, who were 17 and 18 years old, were rushed to the hospital. Two of them survived but one of them sadly passed away.