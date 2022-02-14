Passenger killed, cars mangled in Miami Gardens wreck

The overnight wreck on Northwest 207th Street and 20th Avenue left a white sedan overturned.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Two badly mangled cars remain at the scene of a fatal crash Monday morning in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens police say it happened just before 2 a.m. in the 20700 block of Northwest 20th Avenue.

Cops say a white Mercedes was speeding east on NW 207th Avenue and collided with a silver Kia Optima that was driving west on 207th.

A passenger was ejected from the Mercedes and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Identities of the victims were not released.

The Mercedes sedan was left overturned at the scene, and glass was strewn all over the street as officers combed for information.

The residential area, which is close to a school zone, is blocked off to traffic.

