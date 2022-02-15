Man arrested after standoff with SWAT team at Broward home

BSO SWAT team responds to a barricaded subject on Monday at a home in Deerfield Beach.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man barricaded himself inside a home for more than an hour on Monday in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived with a warrant to arrest Edwin Hughes about 9:30 a.m., at Southwest Eighth Avenue and Southwest 11th Court in Deerfield Beach, according to Gerdy St. Louis, a BSO spokeswoman.

Deputies respond to a home on Monday with a warrant to arrest Edwin Hughes. (Lani Yasuk-Carrier/Local 10 News)

The SWAT team responded and surrounded the home to try to persuade Hughes, 30, to surrender just east of Interstate 95, according to St. Louis.

The standoff ended about 11 a.m. when deputies arrested Hughes over a violation of his probation, according to St. Louis.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Guadalupe Monarrez and Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.