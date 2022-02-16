Major changes could be coming to famed Hollywood Beach Broadwalk

Some big changes may be coming to Hollywood Beach’s famed Broadwalk.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Some big changes may be coming to Hollywood Beach’s famed Broadwalk.

If it passes, a new ordinance would bring about changes such as banning rollerblading and cycling on the Broadwalk, as well as affecting what beachgoers can bring on the sand.

Several members of the public attending a meeting Wednesday speaking against the changes, and city commissioners had some concerns as well.

The proposed changes are coming at the recommendation of the Hollywood Police Department.

“It gets quite busy out there and really reduces our effectiveness to respond to certain situations,” said Hollywood Police Asst. Chief Jeff Devlin.

The proposal would prohibit rollerblades, roller skates, and any bikes with more than two wheels from being used on the broadwalk at all, changes which are drawing major criticism.

“The issue is people speeding so we need enforcement of the ordinances we already have, not more rules,” said Bettina August, who rides her tricycle on the Broadwalk.

The proposed ordinance change would also ban tents and canopies on the sand and set a time overnight when the sand would be closed, which Mayor Josh Levy said would help police keep people safe.

“We want to prevent situations where people can be a victim of a crime themselves,” said Levy. “It’s a safe beach but anything can happen in the dark when no one is around.”

At their meeting Wednesday, city commissioners heard from the community and discussed each item among themselves, trying to balance safety, with strictness.

“Police are finding friction points and saying, ‘Hey this is a friction point, we might want to be able to eliminate it,’ but again, like I said before, we don’t necessarily want to be the fun police either,” said Levy.

Here are the items discussed at Wednesday’s meeting:

Banning enclosed tents on the sand and requiring canopies with open sides be kept 20 feet apart and a significant distance from the sand dunes

Sand will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m.

Rollerblading and roller skating, as well as tricycles and the four-wheeled surreys, will continue to be allowed

Banana bikes seem to be on their way out

None of this is final yet. Wednesday’s meeting was just a first reading, though there were so many changes made to the ordinance that a new first reading will take place on March 2.