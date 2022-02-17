1 killed, 1 injured in animal attack at dog rescue in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Two women were rushed to a hospital where one of them died Thursday following an animal attack in Oakland Park, authorities confirmed.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said the incident was reported just before 11 a.m. at 345 E. Commercial Blvd.

Caro did not confirm what kind of animal attacked the victims, however the address is that of the dog rescue group 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida.

According to Caro, deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and the two women were transported to area hospitals.

She said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital.

BSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

No other details were immediately released.