Woman loved working where rescued dog killed her, relative says

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Pam Robb died doing what she loved most, her partner of 25 years said just hours after the tragedy in Oakland Park.

A large mix-breed dog named Gladys killed Robb on Thursday morning at the 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida facility.

“There’s always risk when you work with abused animals and Pam was well aware of it,” Robb’s wife, Angie Anobile, said. “It’s a tragic accident. I’m sorry it happened to the love of my life, and I’m sorry it happened to someone who could make such a difference in society.”

A co-worker who hasn’t been identified was injured when she intervened during the attack. Oakland Fire Rescue personnel took the two women to the hospital where a doctor pronounced Robb dead.

These are screengrabs from videos about Gladys posted on the public Facebook Page of 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida.

The organization’s Facebook page has videos reporting on Gladys’ progress after a family found the 125-pound dog alone deep in the Everglades, between Alligator Alley and the Miccosukee Service Plaza. She was not microchipped or wearing a collar.

Feb. 14 video report: “She is scared of everything ... everything scares her, freaks her out.”

Feb. 9 video report: “We don’t know where she came from. We don’t know what she has been through ... We are sticking to her obedience commands ... She is very obedient.”

Feb. 5 video report: “Since we have had her in the house, she is good with certain people. She is not good with others ... She has got tremendous, tremendous fear ... She has got some fear issues ... It might be out of our hands, a little over our heads.”

Gladys was at Broward Animal Care waiting to be euthanized. The nonprofit organization released a statement after Robb died.

“Our Hearts are Broken for our Dear Friend Pam. our deepest condolences to her family & friends. We are All grieving & ask for you to please give us time to process this great misfortune & loss of our Dear friend. We thank you for your love & patience.”

Meanwhile, Anobile couldn’t stop thinking about Robb not coming home.

“Pam touched everybody’s life. She introduced me to nature, grounded me ... Pam loved what she was doing and died loving what she was doing.”

Anobile said her last words to Robb before she left to work were, “Have a great day!

“Stay safe! Love you!”

