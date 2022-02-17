Man accused of robbing 2 vape shops at knifepoint

Alexander Julius Montalvo, 26, accused of two vape shop thefts in January, was caught by Broward County deputies.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Deputies tracked down a man they say stole from two Coral Springs vape shops at knifepoint in January.

Investigators say Alexander Julius Montalvo, 26, hit two vape stores back to back, first targeting Grateful J’s then Fresh Vapors. In total, he made off with more than $200 in cash and merchandise.

Surveillance video shows Montalvo asking for products before reaching for his knife. In both instances, Montalvo pleaded with the store clerks that all he wanted was the cash and not to hurt anyone.

“Empty the register, my daughter is sick, sorry I have to do this,” Montalvo allegedly said.

Deputies got a description of his white Toyota Camry and found he was at a nearby Chevron gas station. While searching with flashlights, officers say they found cash and stolen vape products inside of his car.