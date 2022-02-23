Authorities search for Florida man after deputy injured in shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Blue Alert was issued late Tuesday night for a man accused of shooting a deputy in Taylor County.

A Blue Alert is designed to notify the public when a law enforcement officer is killed, injured or missing while in the line of duty and the suspect is still at large.

According to authorities, Gregory Ryan Miedema, 33, was last seen in the area of U.S. 19 South Deer Run Road in Perry.

He was wearing a dark-colored tank top and may be traveling in a gold, 2000 Chrysler Sebring with Florida tag Y78TKU.

Police said the vehicle has a dark-colored convertible top.

According to authorities, Miedema is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to WTXL, the deputy sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

Anyone who spots Miedema is asked to call 911 and is urged not to approach him. If someone has information about where he may be headed, they are asked to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 850-584-2429.