Police: Naked man detained after stabbing boyfriend, barricading himself on balcony

MIAMI – Miami police apprehended a man who they said barricaded himself on the balcony of an apartment Wednesday morning after stabbing his boyfriend.

Police said the man was completely nude.

North Bayshore Drive, between Northeast 19th Street and 21st Street were temporarily shut down as the police department’s SWAT team worked to detain the suspect.

According to police, the victim suffered wounds to both his hands.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.