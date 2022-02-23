South Florida cheerleading coach faces charges of sending obscene messages to student

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Boynton Beach police arrested a cheerleading coach on Tuesday after complaints she was sending sexually explicit content to a 14-year-old student.

Kassidy Sottilare, 27, is accused of communicating with her victim via social media and sending sexually explicit messages. According to an arrest report, the victim said she accepted a friend request on Instagram from Sottilare and was sent direct messages.

Detectives say they used the teen’s cell phone and pretended to be the teen in conversations with Sottilare. During those conversations, she allegedly talked about her sex experience and smoking with the victim.

According to the arrest report, Sottilare said, “She knows what girls like, how they like it and where the right spots are.”

The undercover detectives, while pretending to be the victim, told Sottilare that the victim would be sneaking out her house. Officers later made contact with Sottilare and she was arrested.

Ad

Sottilare faces several charges including a sex offense against a student by an authority figure, obscene communication-traveling to meet a minor and driving with a suspended license.