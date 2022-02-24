3 injured in fiery crash in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles in Cooper City, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Sheridan Street and North Flamingo Road.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, four vehicles were involved in the collision.

She said three people were injured and were transported by paramedics to a hospital.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, St. Louis said.

“Due to the severity of this person’s injuries, investigators with BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit were contacted and are investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash,” she added.

All traffic lanes in the area were shut down for hours, but have since reopened.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.