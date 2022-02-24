Local politicians on both sides of the aisle react to Ukraine invasion

Local politicians on both sides of the aisle are speaking out against Vladimir Putin's actions in the Ukraine.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local politicians are reacting to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and both sides of the aisle are speaking out against Vladimir Putin’s actions.

Republican Representative Carlos Gimenez used Twitter to ask the question “Where’s Biden?” and said it was President Joe Biden that had “failed the world.”

When America is weak, the security and stability of the world trembles. Murderers and criminals such as Putin are only tamed when the world can trust the United States. Biden has failed us, has failed Ukraine, and has failed the world. — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) February 24, 2022

Marco Rubio posted on his Twitter feed appearances on Fox News, CNN, and NewsMax TV. On his personal Twitter account he wrote, in part, #Russia’s invasion has already taken longe & been costlier than #Putin expected.

#Ukraine update:

1. #Russia’s invasion has already taken longer & been costlier than #Putin expected. Almost certain his military & intel leaders knew this ahead of time but no one dared tell him his expectations were unrealistic (1of5) — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2022

On the Democratic side, Representative, Debbie Wasserman Schultz tweeted that Putin has launched an unprovoked war that will bring “needless death and suffering.”

The world prays for #Ukraine as Putin launches an unprovoked war, a wicked act that will bring needless death and suffering. We stand united with our allies to protect human rights, int’l law and democracy. We will continue to make clear: this aggression will not go unpunished. — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) February 24, 2022

U.S. Representative Ted Deutch echoed those words tweeting that the time for “punishing and unified sanctions from all of us is now.”