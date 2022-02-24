77º
Local politicians on both sides of the aisle react to Ukraine invasion

Twitter the platform for comments on Vladimir Putin’s actions

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Local politicians on both sides of the aisle are speaking out against Vladimir Putin's actions in the Ukraine.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local politicians are reacting to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and both sides of the aisle are speaking out against Vladimir Putin’s actions.

Republican Representative Carlos Gimenez used Twitter to ask the question “Where’s Biden?” and said it was President Joe Biden that had “failed the world.”

Marco Rubio posted on his Twitter feed appearances on Fox News, CNN, and NewsMax TV. On his personal Twitter account he wrote, in part, #Russia’s invasion has already taken longe & been costlier than #Putin expected.

On the Democratic side, Representative, Debbie Wasserman Schultz tweeted that Putin has launched an unprovoked war that will bring “needless death and suffering.”

U.S. Representative Ted Deutch echoed those words tweeting that the time for “punishing and unified sanctions from all of us is now.”

Jenise Fernandez joined the Local 10 News team in November 2014. She is thrilled to be back home reporting for the station she grew up watching. Jenise, who is from Miami and graduated from Florida International University, also interned at Local 10 while she was in college.

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com.

