Teen appears in court after weapon scare causes lockdown at Killian High

MIAMI – A 17-year-old went before a judge on Saturday following a reported gun scare at a Miami-Dade high school.

Police say Michael Rodriguez and a 15-year-old student got into a fight in a bathroom at Miami Killian Senior High School on Friday morning during the attempted sale of a weapon.

The two teens got into a fight during the exchange and the school was subsequently placed on lockdown due to reports of a weapon being seen.

Police said the younger teen claimed to have brought a gun to school.

Authorities arrived and searched both teens but did not locate a weapon. They were placed under arrest and taken to the juvenile assessment center.

Additionally, two parents were also arrested on Friday outside the school for getting into a physical altercation during the controlled dismissal.

As for Rodriguez, a judge granted him house detention and will have to wear an ankle monitor.