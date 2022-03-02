1 killed in fiery crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Oakland Park, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported at 1:18 a.m. in the area of East Oakland Park Boulevard and Dixie Highway.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, deputies responded to the scene, as well as Oakland Park firefighters, who extinguished the fire.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. as the car was still wrapped around a pole.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Grossman did not immediately confirm whether anyone else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The east and westbound lanes of Oakland Park Boulevard between Dixie Highway and Northeast Sixth Avenue are currently shut down.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Grossman said traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.