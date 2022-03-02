Lyft driver accused of raping intoxicated woman after picking her up from Wynwood bar

Miami Beach police arrested a Lyft driver who they said raped a woman last month.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday on accusations that he raped a tourist after picking her up from a bar in Wynwood while he was working as a Lyft driver.

According to his arrest report, Kevyn Rojas, of Miami, picked up the woman who is from Texas around 4:45 a.m. Feb. 27.

Miami Beach police said the woman, who was out with a friend, told officers that she was intoxicated and threw up several times as she was leaving the bar, so she requested a Lyft through her mobile app to take her back to the Berkeley Shore Hotel in Miami Beach where she was staying.

Her friend took another Lyft home, authorities said. According to the arrest report, Rojas picked up the victim and made some comments about her dress before she fell asleep in the backseat of his car.

Police said the woman woke up when Rojas’ cellphone made a pinging sound, indicating that they had arrived at her destination.

The victim told police that she spotted her hotel, but Rojas continued driving away.

According to his arrest report, Rojas parked his car, got into the backseat and raped the victim despite her repeated orders for him to stop.

Police said he then drove her back to the hotel, where she called police.

According to the report, surveillance video corroborated the victim’s version of events regarding Rojas driving away from the hotel before returning to drop her off.

He was arrested Monday on a charge of sexual battery on a physically helpless victim.

Rojas appeared in court Tuesday and was ordered held in lieu of a $500,000 bond. He has also been ordered to surrender his Colombian and American passports.

Local 10 News has attempted to contact a Lyft representative for comment, and is awaiting a response.