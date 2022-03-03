3 people sought in connection with real estate scam in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Homestead police are searching for a woman and two men who they said were involved in a real estate scam that targeted victims on social media.

According to a news release from the Homestead Police Department, there are multiple cases in which Priscilla Marie Contreras, 32, pretended to be a realtor and lured victims to vacant homes “via social media where Yordani Carriles Diaz (43 years old) and Deinoser Bravo (47 years old) would pose as homeowners and conduct money transactions with the victims.”

Homestead police say they have documented eight cases so far in their city, and there are about the same amount of similar cases throughout Miami-Dade County.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.