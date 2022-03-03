WATCH LIVE: Day 2 begins in murder retrial of Dayonte ‘Moochie’ Resiles

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The victim’s son will be the first one to take the witness stand Thursday in the retrial of Dayonte “Moochie” Resiles, who is charged in the 2014 murder of Jill Halliburton Su.

On Sept. 8, 2014, Halliburton Su’s husband, Nan Yao Su, allegedly told their son Justin Su that the surveillance cameras at their home, at 10327 SW 22nd Place in Davie weren’t working. Justin Su said he rushed to the home in the Westridge gated community and found his mother dead in a bathtub.

Su’s son was one of the first witnesses the state called to testify Wednesday on the first day of Resiles’ retrial.

“The first thing I see is the back of my mom’s head, just down in the bathtub that is just full of water mixed with blood,” he said.

Resiles’ DNA was found at the murder scene, which led to the charges.

The defense is now trying to throw reasonable doubt on their client’s involvement, which previously led to a divided jury and a mistrial during the first proceedings late last year.

“Ladies and gentleman, the evidence in this case is thoroughly lacking and it does not prove beyond a reasonable that Mr. Resiles did not commit this murder,” the defense attorney said.

The defense argued that the DNA samples are flawed because of cross-contamination, which they say is why Resiles’ DNA was found on the knife and also the belt of a robe that was used to tie the victim.

They are pointing the blame on the victim’s son, who was never charged with a crime.