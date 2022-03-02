Retrial for Dayonte Resiles starts today for 2014 murder

Opening arguments were presented this afternoon to a new jury for the second trail of Dayonte Resiles.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dayonte “Moochie” Resiles’s is on trial for a second time on the murder of Jill Halliburton Su. Opening arguments were presented Wednesday afternoon to a new jury.

On Sept. 8, 2014, her husband, Nan Yao Su, allegedly told their son Jason Su the surveillance cameras at their home, at 10327 SW 22 Pl., in Davie weren’t working. Jason Su said he rushed to the home in the Westridge gated community and found his mother dead in a bathtub.

Su’s son was one of the first witnesses the state called to testify today.

“The first thing I see is the back of my mom’s head just down in the bathtub that is just full of just water mixed with blood,” he said.

Resiles’ DNA was found at that murder scene which led to the charges.

The defense is now trying to throw reasonable doubt on their client’s involvement which previously led to a divided jury and a mistrial during the first proceedings late last year.

“Ladies and gentleman the evidence in this case is thoroughly lacking and it does not prove beyond a reasonable that Mr. Resiles did not commit this murder,” the defense attorney said.

The defense argued that the DNA samples are flawed because of cross-contamination, this is why Resiles’ DNA was found on the knife and also the belt of a robe that was used to tie the victim.

They are pointing the blame on the victim’s son who was never charged with a crime.

Justin Sou will be the first one on the witness stand tomorrow as the trial continues.