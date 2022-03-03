Miami’s new police chief knows that serious challenges lie ahead

New police Chief Manny Morales has been at the Miami Police Department for 28 years.

Speaking to Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter on Wednesday, he was candid about the challenges he faces within his department and his goals as chief.

Morales started his career in 1994 as a patrolman.

Through his 28 years of service, he rose through the ranks.

From patrolman to narcotics, and working with the department’s gang unit, Morales has seen it all.

“Back in the late 90′s, Miami was still reeling from the violence of the cocaine cowboys days,” he said. “It was incredibly violent. We had a shooting every night.”

While crime numbers have gone down, challenges within the city remain, as well as within the department.

“Right now, we have a lot of healing to do,” he said.

Morales became interim chief amid internal turmoil when former police chief Art Acevedo was fired last October.

One of Acevedo’s more controversial moves was changes to command staff, demoting four majors and firing two high level officers

“He left behind a very fractured department and distrusting of one another,” Morales said.

Two fired officers were brought back on, and three officers ranks were reinstated.

Morales is working on the department’s morale as he settles in, overseeing his 1,300 officers.

Morales says it is one of his three top priorities in his first year.

“Reduction of gun violence, restoration of community trust and improve officer morale and welfare,” he said.

Morales also revealed some new technologies coming to the department.

He hopes to give every officer a cell phone, making it possible to write reports on the go.