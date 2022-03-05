Hammocks residents pushing back against HOA board, won’t pay 400 percent increase in fees

Residents in the Hammocks neighborhood of Miami-Dade County gathered again Saturday morning to fight for the preservation of their community.

They met at Lord Life Church to raise money for a legal team to stop their HOA board from hiking up association fees.

Residents also want to fight the board altogether after they say they were denied the right to vote for its members.

Hammocks residents meet to discuss HOA's massive raise in monthly fees. (WPLG)

Residents told Local 10 News the HOA fees are increasing by 400 percent, and many of them just can’t pay that.

Ana Danton with the Hammocks Preservation Society explained their goal.

“We’re defending the hammocks entirely, every community that is there,” Danton said. “We’re trying to stop this from happening.”

Danton said residents are going back to the normal HOA payment, before the 400 percent hike, “until the company comes back and straightens the records and says this is why we need to do it.”