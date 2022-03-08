Miami man facing felony charges after allegedly firebombing ex-girlfriend’s apartment

A Miami man is facing serious charges after police said he firebombed his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

MIAMI- – A Miami man is facing serious charges after police said he firebombed his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

On Tuesday Miami-Dade police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Alex Coto.

It happened at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Feb. 13 at an apartment located on the 500 block of Northeast 166th Street.

According to police, Coto drove up to the home, got out of his car, lit the firebomb and threw it into the kitchen of the apartment.

The victim told Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood it was a miracle that neither she nor her mother were home at the time.

“We would have been dead,” she said. “I did love and care for him, but what he did was unforgivable.”

It wasn’t the first time police said Coto visited the home and committed a crime.

On Aug. 17 of last year, police said Coto came to the apartment and broke through the front door when the victim wouldn’t let him inside.

“I didn’t know what he wanted to do, and I was really scared,” she said.

Ad

He then pushed a home partition onto the victim’s mother before hitting the victim on the head several times with a closed fist, police said.

Coto then grabbed the victim’s external video surveillance and left, according to investigators.

He is now facing several felony charges.