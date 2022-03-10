At least 1 killed in crash involving golf cart in southwest Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred on Krome Avenue Thursday morning and involved a white SUV and a golf cart-type vehicle.

The crash was reported near Southwest 157th Street.

The golf cart was left completely crushed after colliding with the SUV.

The remnants were later removed from the scene, and the SUV was also towed away.

Krome Avenue was shut down in both directions following the accident, which led to major backups on the busy roadway.

All lanes have since reopened.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.