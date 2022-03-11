Friends mourn man killed in wrong-way crash caught on camera

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Friends of the driver killed in a crash Tuesday evening are remembering him as a kind person, who was always willing to help others.

Tomas Leon said the driver, Jonathan Rowe, was a safe driver who “was loved by many and will be terribly missed.”

Police said Rowe, 39, was behind the wheel of a white Ford sedan when it lost control and sped on the wrong side of Northwest 31st Avenue near Broward Boulevard, plowing over poles before flipping over and smashing into another car.

“Jon was a great guy who was always willing and ready to help others. A final way that he helped others was by donating his tissue,” Leon said.

According to police, Rowe was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver struck, Jerry Kelly, told Local 10 he suffered only minor injuries.

Records show Rowe had no criminal history and no traffic infractions.

“He was a lifelong mechanic who undoubtedly would have made any and all attempts to gain control and stop the vehicle, if he were able to,” Leon said.

It is not clear if Rowe suffered a medical episode behind the wheel.

Fort Lauderdale police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.