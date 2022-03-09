Fort Lauderdale police respond to fatal crash caught on camera

Caught on video at approximately 5:55 p.m. Ft. Lauderdale police responded to a fatal crash along Broward Boulevard and Northwest 31st Ave. on Tuesday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Caught on video at approximately 5:55 p.m. Fort Lauderdale police responded to a fatal crash along Broward Boulevard and Northwest 31st Ave. on Tuesday.

A white Ford was traveling north on Northwest 31st Ave. when the driver lost control and crashed into a silver Lexus.

In the video the white Ford jumps the curb at a rapid speed before flipping over and colliding with the other car.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and juvenile passenger of the Lexus were also transported to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.