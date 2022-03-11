Miami Beach residents relieved that loud rumble strips will be removed beginning today

The rumble strips were placed down about 5 days ago to limit speeding in their neighborhood, but now they say the county’s solution is too noisy.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – After Miami Beach residents couldn’t take the loud noise or disturbing vibrations from the rumble strips on Pine Tree Drive anymore, many were thrilled today to finally see them being removed.

“We’re happy that they listened to us. That’s what we’re happy about. they listened to us and they took immediate action. We hope that the county along with the city comes up with a better solution,” one resident said.

This was when Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner started to receive complaints from residents saying they couldn’t sleep from the noise the strips were causing.

“I got a sense earlier this week that it was going to come off. I think there was a recognition this was not appropriate for this street, but your story probably helped expedite it,” Meiner said.

“It’s all day and all night like this. This is beyond annoying, said Tzvi Bogomilsky who lives on 37th and Pine Tree Drive.

“It sounds like a machine gun firing Ba da da da da, on all sides it’s like a freaking nightmare,” Bogomilsky said.

Miami-Dade County is currently removing the strips and is now looking for another solution to slow down the speeding in the area.