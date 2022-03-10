Miami Beach residents say rumble strips are more harmful than helpful

Pine Tree Drive residents have grown tired of the loud rumbling and grumbling coming from the rumble strips which are designed to slow down cars in the area.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Around the clock on Pine Tree Drive residents have grown tired of the loud rumbling and grumbling coming from the rumble strips which are designed to slow down cars in the area.

Residents were concerned about the speeding in their neighborhood, but now they say the county’s solution is too noisy.

“It’s all day and all night like this. This is beyond annoying, said Tzvi Bogomilsky who lives on 37th and Pine Tree Drive.

“It sounds like a machine gun firing Ba da da da da, on all sides it’s like a freaking nightmare,” Bogomilsky said.

Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner says a year ago the city passed a resolution asking for a traffic study by the county after a number of fatalities on Pine Tree Drive.

“A lot of residents are complaining that it’s noisy and not even slowing down the cars,” Meiner said.

Wednesday night another fatality on Pine Tree Drive post rumble strips.

Police are investigating the cause, but residents say the strips have not stopped speeding and are a quality of life disaster.

Miami-Dade County says safety is their number one priority they are aware of the complaints and engineers are looking into it.