Federal contractor delivers sand to eroded beach in Broward

Officials close a 9-mile beach in Pompano Beach during a US Army Corps of engineers project to fight erosion.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Trucks full of sand lined up on Wednesday in Pompano Beach as part of a federal project to fight beach erosion.

A nearly 9-mile area of the beach will remain closed as workers complete the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Broward County Segment II shore protection renourishment project.

The contractor will deliver about 390,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand from a mine to Pompano Beach.

The sand is meant to provide storm protection, habitat for several endangered animals including sea turtles, and improve recreational beaches.

There are similar projects in the works in other areas of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area.