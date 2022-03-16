Family seeks answers after loved one killed on bike in hit-and-run crash

TAMARAC, Fla. – Family members returned to the scene where their loved one was violently killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The victim’s brother found his body. Now, they are asking the public for help in finding the driver.

Broward Shriff's Office deputies investigate a crash on Monday in Tamarac.

“This is unimaginable. Nobody expected this to happen and it’s just devastating,” the victim’s cousin Sherline Saint Preux said.

50-year-old Nekker Fleurosier was struck in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle home from work.

Family said the driver never stopped to see if their loved one was OK. The last time Fleurosier’s family heard from him was on Saturday, March 5.

His body was found two days later on Rock Island Road and Northwest 44th Street by his brother who retraced his route when he didn’t hear from him.

“My cousin laid here dead for two days and we didn’t know where he was. All we are asking is for the public to help us find the person who did this because our family deserves justice too,” Preux said.

Detectives believe the driver responsible for the crash was driving a 2017 to 2018 Nissan Rogue. They said that parts found on the roadway match that model car.

Investigators said they don’t know the color, but say front-end damage will be obvious.

“To the person who did this, we appeal to you, if you have any conscience to turn yourself in, explain to the police what happened. It’s better for you to come to the police than police to come to you,” the family’s attorney Julio Munoz said.

Anyone with information should call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.