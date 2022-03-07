Deputies search for driver who killed cyclist in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Relatives fear Neker Fleurosier was dead on the side of the road for a day.

Flurosier last spoke to a loved one late Saturday night, a relative said. On Monday, deputies identified him as the man they found dead in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for the driver who struck Fleurorsier as he was riding a bicycle along Rock Island Road, south of Commercial Boulevard.

“The whole family is hurt, the mother is hurt, so it’s a difficult time right now ... Me and my uncle were really close ... From what we understood, he’s been there from Saturday night,” said Jose Nicolas, his nephew.

According to Claudinne Caro, a spokeswoman for BSO, deputies responded to a death investigation about 10:30 a.m. and found the 50-year-old man dead near the 4400 block of Rock Island Road.

Deputies used crime scene tape to close the road until Monday afternoon and parked a BSO sports utility vehicle next to the mangled bicycle. A yellow tarp covered the Fleurosier’s body.

“If you hit somebody, you should stop and try to find help for that person because you may save a life,” Nicolas said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Broward Shriff's Office deputies investigate a crash on Monday in Tamarac.

This is a developing story.