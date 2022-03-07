Police seek driver of Range Rover who fled scene of fatal hit-and-run crash

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for the person behind the wheel of a dark gray 2019 Range Rover Velar, who they said struck a 69-year-old woman Sunday and left her to die.

The incident occurred just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim, Jan Yelle, was crossing the westbound lanes near 3300 W. Broward Blvd. when she was struck by the SUV.

According to police, the SUV is missing the front emblem and should have front-end and windshield damage.

The Range Rover bears Florida tag 98AMZH, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact either of the following detectives:

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.