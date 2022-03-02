Fort Lauderdale police search for driver responsible for violent hit and run

Fort Lauderdale police is searching for the driver of a white SUV they believe is responsible for a hit and run crash that happened last month.

In surveillance footage of the crash police lights can be seen in the distance, but that did not prevent the driver from stopping.

As the victim, 41-year-old Laqueseish Mosley, is trying to cross the street, video shows the white SUV slam into her.

Mosley is sent flying into the air and over the vehicle before she takes a hard fall into the opposite lane of traffic.

Surveillance video from nearby captures what appear to be two cars that came close to hitting Mosley as she was lying in the road. Moments later police arrived to find visible injuries to her head and face.

The hit and run happened just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 18 along the 1800 block of Northwest 6th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the driver of the SUV took off heading east after failing to stop. Investigators are looking for the vehicle responsible and the driver who was behind the wheel.

Authorities said the white SUV is an older model, possibly a Chevrolet Envoy or Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.