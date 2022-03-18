Police say Burger King employee shot at customer who threw mayonnaise at her

Shateasha Hicks was seen arguing with that man when he suddenly drove off and that’s when witnesses say Hicks left the restaurant and grabbed a gun out of her car.

MIAMI – A Burger King employee has been arrested for shooting at a customer at a northwest Miami-Dade Burger King on Thursday afternoon.

Police identified the woman as Shateasha Hicks, 30.

Officers say it started when a man pulled up to the drive-thru at the Burger King in the 4700 block of Northwest 167th Street just after 4 p.m.

WATCH MARCH 17, 2021 REPORT ON SHOOTING

Police are looking for an employee after shots were allegedly fired at a Miami-Dade Burger King on Thursday afternoon

Hicks was seen arguing with the customer when he suddenly drove off and that’s when witnesses say Hicks left the restaurant and grabbed a gun out of her car.

Police said she fired five rounds at the car as the man drove away.

Investigators said Hicks then left the scene in her own car but was later arrested after officers found it abandoned about a mile from her home.

BREAKING: Reports of shots fired led police to a Northwest Miami-Dade Burger King on Thursday afternoon. Now, police are looking for an employee who they believe is responsible for the shooting.https://t.co/WFLrZVrN9b — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) March 17, 2022

Officers also arrested Hicks’ uncle after he refused to let officers search their home, authorities said.

Hicks is now facing one charge of discharging a firearm while in public. She is expected to be released on bond from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Friday.

Ad

A witness who identified himself as Kevin said he was purchasing a burger at the time.

“He was making faces at her through the car window, out here in the road, and that’s when he pulled in here and that just set her off,” he said.

Hicks’ aunt says her niece was defending herself.

“She was protecting herself. I don’t blame her. Everybody else might, but I don’t,” she said.

The man who was shot at was never found and his condition remains unknown.

Burger King released the following statement to Local 10 News:

“We are horrified to learn of the events that unfolded at this location. This unacceptable behavior does not align with our brand values of safety and security. Our franchisee is cooperating with local authorities. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we aren’t able to share additional details at this time.”

The Burger King spokesperson also said that they can confirm that a weapon was not inside the restaurant “at any time before or during the incident.”