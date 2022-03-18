Who are they? 2 men shot and killed on Broward County bus remembered

Gregory Campbell was an up-and-coming rap artist, Danny Colon, was the father of three. Both were shot and killed while riding a Broward County Transit bus by a man with a gun.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One man was an up-and-coming rap artist from Lauderdale Lakes, the other the father of three from Hollywood.

Two different men with two different lives, but for their families, the pain is the same. Both were killed on a Broward County Transit bus when they were shot by another passenger with a semi-automatic gun.

Friends said Gregory Campbell, 33, was known by his rap name, Kastro and described as a man with a big heart.

He leaves behind his mother and sister.

Music Manager Eddie Jean said: “He was passionate about his music, his family and passionate about his community, so it’s sad to see he passed away.”

Danny Colon, 41, of Hollywood, was the father of three.

His daughter, Destiney, said, “It’s just horrible for it to happen as it did,” and that her father was probably on the bus on his way home from his job with a moving company.

Destiney described her father as funny and a good cook. She said the tragedy is even more devastating because he was finally coming back from mourning the death of his son.

Witnesses that were on site when the Broward County Transit bus driver was able to pull into the Fort Lauderdale Police station were stunned.

“It was like a movie, we couldn’t believe it,” said Major Harris.

No movie here, but a real-life tragedy that could have been worse if it not have been for the bus driver and her quick actions.

Acting Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez said: “Her quick actions, I am sure, saved lives.”

The suspect was identified as Jamal Jahmarley Meyers, 34, of Oakland Park, who opened fire on a county bus as the driver was on a route westbound on West Broward Boulevard.

The police report said that Meyers fired 12 rounds at riders seated in the rear of the bus and then reloaded the handgun to shoot 9 more times.

Two additional victims remain in the hospital and Meyers remains behind bars.

