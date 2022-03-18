Police ID 2 killed on bus, want to speak with anyone who had contact with shooter

Fort Lauderdale detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with the man they say shot 4 people on a Broward County Transit Bus Thursday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Police have identified the two people killed in a shooting on a Broward County Transit bus Thursday afternoon.

Police said Gregory L. Campbell Jr., 33, of Lauderdale Lakes, and Danny Colon, 41, of Tamarac, were shot and died from their injuries when a suspect identified as Jamal J. Meyers, 34, opened fire on a county bus as the driver was on a route westbound on West Broward Boulevard.

Two other people were injured, but police are not releasing their names.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may know or had contact with Meyers in the days leading up to the shooting. They should contact Detective Carlo Fargnoli at (954) 828-5539.

Meyers faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending and a motive for the shooting is still being investigated, according to police. Police are working the case and have not said if the shooter knew any of the victims.

Ad

Records show that Meyers has an extensive criminal record with more than 20 arrests, including charges related to drug possession and domestic violence.

The bus driver was heralded as a hero for driving to the Fort Lauderdale police station, which Acting Police Chief Louie Alvarez said most likely saved lives.