Bus driver saves lives while gunman shoots 4 passengers, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman was hailed a hero on Thursday after a gunman shot four passengers inside the public bus that she was driving in Broward County. Two of the wounded died. She wasn’t injured.

Surveillance video shows she was driving the wrong way on Broward Boulevard and collided with two vehicles before stopping in front of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“The bus driver in this particular case — her quick actions — I am sure, saved lives,” Acting Chief Louie Alvarez said.

Detectives investigate a shooting in a public bus on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

Darnell Coles said he was injured when the bus crashed. He said the bus knocked the bumper off a Taxi and rammed the white Mercedes-Benz next to him.

“It was really horrifying,” Coles said. “The way she was set up for that situation, I understand why we got hit. Someone behind you, popping a gun and shooting folks, and you’re trapped — you have got to do something.”

Natasha McGhee said she saw the bus driver pulled up to the police headquarters at 1300 W. Broward Blvd. She said police officers were quick to surround the bus.

Ad

The gunman surrendered and Fire Rescue personnel took him to the hospital after he said he wasn’t feeling well. The two survivors were at Broward Health Medical Center on Friday morning.

Related story

Location