Man accused of breaking into daycare, punching pregnant employee and grabbing child

A shocking situation at a South Florida daycare played out on Friday.

MIAMI – A shocking situation at a South Florida daycare played out on Friday.

According to police, a man trespassed at the Meni-ninho Meni-ninha Enrichment Center in Miami and punched a teacher before grabbing a little girl.

That man, 51-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez Perez, went before a judge on Monday.

Mugshot for 51-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez Perez. (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

In an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News, it states Perez jumped a fence and made his way onto the playground where there were 25 children playing.

The children notified a staff member, who confronted Perez.

That’s when the report states he swung at the employee, who was pregnant, twice, and began breaking her radio as she was calling for help.

As that employee was moving children into the building trying to get them to safety, staff members told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos that Perez walked into the building and punched another teacher twice before running into a classroom and grabbing a little girl.

Ad

Fortunately, staff members said they were able to take the man down and free the child.

Police arrived moments later and arrested Perez.

Local 10 News learned Perez was trying to get away from police following a burglary at a nearby business.

Perez faces a number of charges that included burglary, aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping.

He is now being held behind bars on no bond.