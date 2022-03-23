Police arrest 2 after Family Dollar gunfight

Jametrius Burkes and Brianna Love were arrest in connection with a shooting at a Family Dollar store.

MIAMI, Fla. – A female employee that was let go from a Family Dollar store Tuesday allegedly came back to the store with a man and that’s when shots were fired.

No one was hurt or seriously injured at the store in Northwest Miami Dade, which is near Northwest 17th Avenue and 71st Street.

Briana Roshika Love, 20, and Jametrius Marsean Burkes, 29, were in bond court on Wednesday facing charges of premeditated murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and battery.

According to a woman at the scene, she said her relative is the manager of the store. He had fired the employee on Tuesday morning and returned with a man who confronted the manager and his wife.

“I got a call from my daughter this morning saying my granddaughter and her husband were in some type of altercation a shootout ensued, a gunfight,” Leslie Taylor said.

The altercation then turned into a shooting.

The wife of the manager then fired her gun in self-defense.

Love has been ordered to stay away from the victims and the store. A judge found no probable cause to keep Love jailed and she was released. She was ordered to appear for an arraignment.

The judge ordered no bond for Burkes on the pre-meditated murder count, $10,000 for firearm assault, $5,000 for concealed carrying of a firearm, and $1,500 for a count of battery.