Man arrested in Goulds after 2 kidnapped and robbed gym-goer in Miami Gardens

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three days shy of his 22nd birthday, Bernard Robinson was in Miami-Dade County jail for a crime spree that police said involved Cash App, ATMs, and a gym goer in a Dodge Challenger.

Officers arrested Robinson on Thursday at 11775 SW 214th St., across from US1 Used Auto Parts, a salvage yard in the Goulds. He was a suspect in a carjacking, armed robbery, and kidnapping on March 14 in Miami Gardens.

The victim was leaving a gym shortly before 8:30 p.m., at 19371 NW 27 Ave., in his 2013 Dodge Challenger when two men rushed toward his car in the parking lot and one pistol-whipped him in the face, according to the arrest form.

The victim told officers the gunman fired a shot but didn’t strike him, so he complied and got in the front passenger seat, as one took the driver’s seat — and another sat in the backseat to hold him at gunpoint, according to the arrest form.

The men drove him to an apartment complex in south Miami-Dade where a woman used his phone to transfer $700 from his Cash App account to the mobile payment service accounts of Dominique Williams and Chad Lewis, police said.

The duo also drove him to WellsFargo ATM machines to withdraw cash and when the bank blocked his card coerced him to call the bank to unblock it, before dropping him off and driving away in his car, according to police.

A Good Samaritan gave the victim a ride to MDPD. On Wednesday, police officers pulled over a driver who was in the stolen car and detained him and his passenger, police said.

The victim was able to identify Robinson as one of the robbers who kidnapped him, police said. Robinson denied the accusation and told officers he and his girlfriend had bought the car on OfferUp, an online marketplace, police said.

Robinson refused to provide any other information, according to the police report. He is facing charges of armed robbery carjacking and kidnapping armed aggravated battery.

