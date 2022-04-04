2 men killed trying to retrieve object along I-95, troopers say

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Two men died in a fatal crash on Interstate 95 near State Road 84 Sunday night as they were trying to retrieve an object from the southbound lanes of the highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. in Dania Beach.

Troopers said the men were driving in a white Chevy pickup truck when they pulled over.

While attempting to retrieve the object, they were run over by an unknown vehicle, troopers say.

Another vehicle also collided with the men and remained on scene, troopers said.

Both men died at the scene.

The I-95 southbound lanes and State Road 84 were shut down throughout the investigation, troopers said.

All southbound lanes were diverted to Davie Boulevard toward I-595.