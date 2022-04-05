Man shows up to court with a security guard to support Nikolas Cruz

Nikolas Cruz arrives at Broward County court on Tuesday, the second day of jury selection.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Richard Moore said Tuesday he was at Broward County court to be there for Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty to the premeditated murder of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Moore said Cruz’s brother, Zachary Cruz, was his roommate in Fishersville, Virginia, and he asked him to travel to Broward County and be there for his brother.

“Nobody should face this alone,” Moore said adding, “I don’t approve of what Nick did. No parent should ever bury their child and my heart truly goes out to all those families. I just don’t think the death penalty and the 20 years of appeals are going to give them the closure they need. It is just going to keep re-opening this wound over and over.”

Moore said he hasn’t met Nikolas Cruz, but he learned about the Cruz brothers’ upbringing.

“To go through everything he went through in life and still be able to smile does give me a little hope in humanity, especially after all this and I am so proud of him,” Moore said about Zachary Cruz.

Moore was at the courthouse with a private security guard. He said “the emotional nature” and “volatile situation” required it since supporting the defendant is not a popular thing to do.

Records show Moore will be deposed on April 8.

