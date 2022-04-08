Edward Santiago appointed as new Sunny Isles Beach Chief of Police

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. – Interim Sunny Isles Beach Chief of Police Edward Santiago was appointed and confirmed as the permanent chief for the city on Tuesday.

Santiago has over 25 years of experience in law enforcement and prior to his role as police chief, Santiago served as a captain since 2020.

When the former Interim Chief of Police Michael Grandinetti announced his retirement in February, Santiago was appointed as interim chief of police.

City Manager Stan Morris brought his recommendation to appoint Santiago to the permanent position of police chief at a special city commission meeting, where Santiago was confirmed by a unanimous vote.

“Eddie has the skills, the experience, and the drive to lead our police department into a new era. He is connected to the Sunny Isles Beach community and has earned their trust and the trust of our city commission,” Morris said.

Santiago worked his way up the ranks from officer to detective, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, interim chief of police and now full-time chief of police.

Ad

“I am honored and ready to lead our incredible team. It’s all about the community. We are listening to what residents want and addressing their concerns so that we provide the best public safety for everyone who lives, works or visits Sunny Isles Beach,” Santiago said.

The public is invited to the swearing in of Santiago, on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m.