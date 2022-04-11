Bullet grazes student outside Miami Northwestern Senior High School, police say

Detectives were investigating a shooting on Monday. A student suffered a bullet graze wound outside of Miami Northwestern Senior HIgh School.

MIAMI – Detectives were investigating a shooting on Monday just across the street from Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

According to Miami-Dade Public Schools, the off-campus shooting was after school hours. A Miami Northwestern student suffered a bullet graze wound, police said.

Miami police officers responded after a ShotSpotter alert at about 2:50 p.m., at 925 NW. 69th St., just across the street from one of the school’s entrances. According to Officer Kiara Delva, the student ran to the clinic at the high school and the staff called 911.

“Paramedics responded to the school in order to transport him to the hospital,” said Delva, who is a spokesperson for the department.

Doctors were evaluating the student at Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

Location