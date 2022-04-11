73º

Coast Guard stops crowded Haitian sailboat

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

The US Coast Guard released this photograph of Haitian migrants in a crowded sail boat on Monday southeast of Anguilla Cay, in Bahamas. (USCG)

MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard reported stopping a crowded Haitian sailboat on Monday in the Bahamas.

The maritime security personnel reported finding the vessel at 8:45 a.m., about 15 miles southeast of Anguilla Cay. The Coast Guard notified the U.S. embassies of Nassau and Haiti and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The report comes after the Coast Guard announced the return of 88 migrants on Sunday to Haiti. They had found the 62 males and 26 females on April 5th in a sinking ship.

Lt. Connor Ives, the Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer, released a statement saying Haitian-American families in the U.S. need to encourage their loved ones in Haiti to avoid making the dangerous voyage.

“The risk for loss of life is great on these unsafe vessels,” Ives said.

