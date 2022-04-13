75º

Surveillance video shows moments before fatal crash in Miramar

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Newly released surveillance video is showing the moments leading up to a fiery crash in Miramar that left two people dead.

Police said a Nissan Pathfinder was driving on State Road 7 and making a left turn onto Southwest 35th Street when a speeding car slammed into the SUV and caught fire.

The violent wreck happened in front of a Car Depot, damaging six vehicles in the lot.

Cell phone video captured the aftermath as firefighters rushed to put out the flames.

The driver and a passenger in the burning car did not survive.

Two other passengers and the driver of the SUV were rushed to a nearby hospital.

