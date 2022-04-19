Suspect wanted for North Lauderdale double murder found dead inside gas station bathroom

A manhunt for a murderer has come to an end for the suspect wanted in the killing his ex-wife and daughter.

A manhunt for a murderer has come to an end for the suspect wanted in the killing his ex-wife and daughter.

Deputies found Andre Anglin dead at a Circle K gas station in Fort Lauderdale.

That’s where BSO’s viper unit, a team trained in dealing with violent criminals, tracked and cornered Anglin, who had been on the run for nearly a week.

It was last Wednesday when police said Anglin shot and killed his ex-wife, Jennifer Bellony, and her teenaged daughter Anastasia.

The crime happened in broad daylight, in a parking lot in North Lauderdale in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found the girl and her mom both dead near a car with its doors opened.

Despite their overwhelming grief, relatives made a direct public appeal to the man accused of pulling the trigger.

“Turn yourself in, bring us peace Andre, we did nothing but good to you,” said Balanda Bellony, the victim’s aunt.

BSO deputies converged on that Circle K at West Sunrise Boulevard and 9th Avenue just before 6 p.m.

They learned Anglin was in a restroom, but when they tried to make contact with the murder suspect, they heard a shot.

That’s when deputies forced their way inside of the restroom and found Anglin dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony called Anglin a coward for taking his own life instead of facing justice for the heinous murders he committed.

Residents in Miami Gardens are making another effort to stop the Formula 1 race slated to take place outside Hard Rock Stadium in just a few weeks.

City officials approved the multi-million dollar deal a year ago, hoping for an even bigger economic impact.

Now all of it may be jeopardy, yet again.

Attorneys for the Miami Dolphins pushed back in court on Monday against a last-ditch effort from residents near Hard Rock Stadium to halt the Formula 1 racing event scheduled for the weekend of May 6, with the Miami Grand Prix taking place Sunday, May 8.

Residents are again taking legal action, trying to block the three-day racing event, claiming noise caused by high-speed cars close to their homes will not only be disruptive, but potentially cause permanent hearing loss.

Attorney Samuel Dubbin claims the event is in violation of the City of Miami Gardens own noise ordinance, which in vague language prohibits any noise which unreasonably disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort of its residents.

The judge pressed Dubbin on whether the potential harm is something people can just avoid.

Event organizers claim they’ve installed sound mitigating walls, but attorneys for the residents claim they have yet to see any evidence as to whether it will actually work.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, at which point the judge could decide to deny the injunction.