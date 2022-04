Walmart shoppers were shocked to find a snake hanging out on the shelves.

Some shoppers in Indiana were in for a slithery surprise during their recent trip to Walmart.

They ran into a python who was hanging out on one of the store shelves!

Animal Control took the snake to a shelter, where they named him Wolverine.

Now he’s looking for a forever home.

Because he’s still stressed and getting used to being handled, officials say Wolverine would do best with an experienced snake owner.