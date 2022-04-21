Elderly man accused of flashing gun at students, chasing them around parking lot

TAMARAC, Fla. – A 73-year-old man was arrested earlier this week on accusations that he flashed a gun at a group of children in Tamarac.

The incident allegedly occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near Renaissance Charter School.

According to Robert Engles’ arrest report, he spotted a group of children playing in the parking lot of a bowling alley after they had been dismissed from school.

Police said he walked up to the kids, lifted his shirt, brandished a gun and told the children to stop laughing before he shoots them.

At least one person at the scene told police that Engles appeared to be intoxicated.

According to his arrest report, the victims feared for their lives and ran away.

Engles then got back into his car and chased the kids around the parking lot, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies detained Engles after they said he fell out of his vehicle. He was first taken to HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital before being booked into jail.

Deputies said they recovered a black Smith & Wesson gun from Engles.

According to the arrest report, two victims identified Engles as the man who pointed a gun at them.

He faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

He has since been released from jail after posting bond.